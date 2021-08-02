UrduPoint.com

Russia, UN Agree To Continue Close Cooperation On Libyan Peace Process - Foreign Ministry

Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Mikhail Bogdanov and UN special envoy for Libya Jan Kubis have agreed over a phone call to boost cooperation on the Libyan conflict settlement, the Russian Foreign Ministry said on Monday

"The parties discussed in depth several issues related to the progression of the Libyan settlement in line with the Berlin Conference decisions and Resolutions 2510 and 2570 of the UN Security Council. The sides specifically focused on the preparations for the presidential and parliamentary elections in Libya, scheduled for December 24, including the development of the necessary legislative framework," the ministry said.

Bogdanov and Kubis expressed support for the activities of the joint military committee in Geneva, the so-called 5+5, which aims to unite all Libyan armed forces, according to the ministry.

"The parties agreed to continue close coordination of efforts under the UN lead to assist in establishing an inclusive and constructive dialogue with the participation of all influential political forces of Libya, without exception, in the interests of ensuring the unity, territorial integrity and sovereignty of the Libyan state," the ministry stated.

In October 2020, Libya's warring parties, including the Government of National Accord and the Libyan National Army, signed a ceasefire agreement during UN-facilitated joint military commission talks in Geneva. In early February, the Swiss-hosted round of intra-Libyan talks led to the election of an interim Government of National Unity that will be in charge until the December 24 election.

