Russia-UN Geneva Talks On Grain Deal Conclude - Deputy Foreign Minister

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published March 13, 2023 | 09:33 PM

The round of negotiations between the UN and Russia in Geneva on the situation with the grain deal has been completed, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergey Vershinin said on Monday

"We have just completed another round of consultations of the Russian interdepartmental delegation with UN representatives headed by UNCTAD Secretary General R. Grynspan and OCHA head M. Griffiths," he said at a briefing.

