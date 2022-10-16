Russia, UN Grain Deal Talks Begin in Moscow

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th October, 2022) Negotiations between Russian and UN representatives on the grain deal have begun in Moscow, a Sputnik correspondent reported on Sunday.

United Nations Conference on Trade and Development (UNCTAD) Secretary-General Rebeca Grynspan and Under-Secretary-General for Humanitarian Affairs Martin Griffiths have arrived in Moscow and are holding negotiations with Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergey Vershinin, the Russian Foreign Ministry told Sputnik.

According to UN spokesperson Stephane Dujarric, the aim of the visit of the international representatives to Moscow will be the extension and expansion of the grain deal and the promotion of the export of Russian grain and fertilizers.