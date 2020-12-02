Russia, UN Secretariat Discussing Putin's Vaccine Offer - Nebenzia
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 59 seconds ago Wed 02nd December 2020 | 09:44 PM
Russia and UN Secretariat are discussing President Vladimir Putin's offer to supply UN staff with Sputnik V vaccine against the coronavirus, Russia's Permanent Representative to the UN Vassily Nebenzia said Wednesday
"Our dialogue with the secretariat on this topic continues," Nebenzia said at an online conference on Sputnik V vaccine.