UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Russia Unable To Support Libya Resolution Since Unclear If Parties Will Adhere - Nebenzia

Muhammad Irfan 6 minutes ago Thu 13th February 2020 | 03:20 AM

Russia Unable to Support Libya Resolution Since Unclear if Parties Will Adhere - Nebenzia

UNITED NATIONS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th February, 2020) Russia abstained from voting in support of the UN Security Council resolution on Libya that endorses the results of the Berlin conference because it is unclear whether all sides to the conflict are willing to adhere to it, Russian Permanent Representative to the United Nations Vassily Nebenzia said after the vote.

Earlier on Wednesday, fourteen members of the Security Council voted in support of the resolution, which calls for an immediate and long-lasting ceasefire throughout the North African country.

"There is no clarity in regards to whether all sides in Libya are ready to implement the resolution," Nebenzia told reporters.

The Russian envoy added that it is unlikely that the adopted resolution, which he called an ultimatum, will force the Libyan parties to reach an agreement.

"We cannot express anything rather than deep disappointment about the lack of consensus on this resolution," the diplomat added.

On January 19, Berlin hosted an international conference on Libyan reconciliation attended by 16 states and entities, including Turkey, Russia and the United States. The participants adopted a joint communique pledging to refrain from assisting the warring parties and observing the arms embargo on Libya.

Alongside calls for a ceasefire, participants at the Berlin peace conference urged the Security Council to impose sanctions on those who would breach any truce agreement.

Related Topics

Resolution United Nations Russia Turkey Vote Berlin United States Libya January All From Agreement

Recent Stories

Theyab bin Mohamed opens second Abu Dhabi Family F ..

3 hours ago

Int't Conference on Media, Conflict concludes

3 hours ago

Catalan Minister Says No Medical Reasons to Cancel ..

3 hours ago

400 trees planted in Abu Dhabi to mark legacy of 1 ..

3 hours ago

Police raid controversial French writer Matzneff's ..

3 hours ago

We-Fi Regional Summit seeks to unleash the potenti ..

4 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.