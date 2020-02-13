Russia Unable to Support Libya Resolution Since Unclear if Parties Will Adhere - Nebenzia

UNITED NATIONS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th February, 2020) Russia abstained from voting in support of the UN Security Council resolution on Libya that endorses the results of the Berlin conference because it is unclear whether all sides to the conflict are willing to adhere to it, Russian Permanent Representative to the United Nations Vassily Nebenzia said after the vote.

Earlier on Wednesday, fourteen members of the Security Council voted in support of the resolution, which calls for an immediate and long-lasting ceasefire throughout the North African country.

"There is no clarity in regards to whether all sides in Libya are ready to implement the resolution," Nebenzia told reporters.

The Russian envoy added that it is unlikely that the adopted resolution, which he called an ultimatum, will force the Libyan parties to reach an agreement.

"We cannot express anything rather than deep disappointment about the lack of consensus on this resolution," the diplomat added.

On January 19, Berlin hosted an international conference on Libyan reconciliation attended by 16 states and entities, including Turkey, Russia and the United States. The participants adopted a joint communique pledging to refrain from assisting the warring parties and observing the arms embargo on Libya.

Alongside calls for a ceasefire, participants at the Berlin peace conference urged the Security Council to impose sanctions on those who would breach any truce agreement.