MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th November, 2021) Russia is unaware if American Javelin complexes were used in Donbas by Kiev or not, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Wednesday.

"We do not have information on where and how they were used. But the fact that they are there is an obvious fact ... The situation remains very, very alarming," Peskov told reporters.