February 09, 2022

Greece has not discussed with Russia its plans to deploy nuclear weapons, Russian Ambassador to Athens Andrey Maslov told Sputnik on Wednesday

Greek politicians have repeatedly said that the ongoing works at the Araxos airbase on the Peloponnese peninsula are being conducted to store special weapons, including nuclear weapons of the United States and NATO.

"We are not aware of any Greece's plans to deploy nuclear weapons on its territory. There is no such issue in our dialogue with Athens," Maslov said.

When asked about Greece's response to the concern of the Russian side related to the appearance of new US bases from which US and NATO weapons may be sent to Ukraine, Maslov said that countries used to be more responsible in assessing the potential consequences of such actions.

"As for the concern, it should be felt by the countries that allow their territory to be used as a shipment point for the transfer of personnel, weapons and equipment to southeast Europe, to the borders with Russia.

Previously, the countries of the region more responsibly and rationally assessed the potential consequences of such steps," the Russian ambassador added.

On October 14, 2021 the US and Greece signed an amendment to their existing mutual defense agreement that allows US forces to train and operate from additional locations inside Greece. Under the agreement, Washington gains a strategic base in Alexandroupolis. Experts believe the deal to be directed against Russia, while the Greek authorities say US bases will protect the country in case of an attack by Turkey. The US-Greece partnership under the Mutual Defense Cooperation Agreement became the second renewed agreement for mutual military cooperation for three years - the previous one was signed in October 2019.

>