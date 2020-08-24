Russia Unaware of Plans for Normandy Four Meeting in September - Zakharova

UrduPoint.com
Russia does not know anything about a potential meeting of foreign ministers of the Normandy Four in September, the spokeswoman for the Russian Foreign Ministry, Maria Zakharova, told Sputnik

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th August, 2020) Russia does not know anything about a potential meeting of foreign ministers of the Normandy Four in September, the spokeswoman for the Russian Foreign Ministry, Maria Zakharova, told Sputnik.

German Foreign Minister Heiko Maas said earlier in the day tat this meeting of the foreign ministers of Germany, France, Russia, and Ukraine could be held in September.

"We do not know about this," Zakharova said, adding that Maas' statement made during a Kiev visit echoed Russia's stance on the need to comply with the decisions at Paris summit.

