UrduPoint.com

Russia Unaware Of Proposals By France, Germany On Holding Normandy Format Meeting - Lavrov

Umer Jamshaid 32 minutes ago Tue 21st December 2021 | 05:00 PM

Russia Unaware of Proposals by France, Germany on Holding Normandy Format Meeting - Lavrov

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st December, 2021) Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said on Tuesday that he was not aware about the initiative of Berlin and Paris to hold a meeting again in the Normandy format.

"I have not heard such statements. But if they have made them and mentioned that the purpose of this initiative is to discuss the situation in Ukraine, then we would like to understand what exactly they are talking about. If we are talking about the implementation of the Minsk agreements, then we need to first draft the documents that will be brought to the next meeting of the Normandy format," Lavrov said at joint press conference after the meeting with Foreign Minister of Bosnia and Herzegovina Bisera Turkovich.

"So it seems that the purpose of this initiative is not to ensure that Kiev meets its obligations, which it continues to sabotage, but to try to dilute the Minsk agreements and make it easier for Kiev to evade what they signed and what was approved by the United Nations Security Council," he added.

Related Topics

United Nations Ukraine Russia Minsk Paris Berlin Kiev Bosnia And Herzegovina Turkish Lira

Recent Stories

PCB statement on Abid Ali

PCB statement on Abid Ali

16 minutes ago
 NATO Increases Scale of Drills Near Russia, Uses S ..

NATO Increases Scale of Drills Near Russia, Uses Strategic Aviation - Shoigu

22 minutes ago
 Israel lawmakers approve US travel ban to curb Omi ..

Israel lawmakers approve US travel ban to curb Omicron

22 minutes ago
 Washington to give additional $580 mn in internati ..

Washington to give additional $580 mn in international Covid aid

22 minutes ago
 Russian Military Unit in Syria Guarantor of Peace ..

Russian Military Unit in Syria Guarantor of Peace in Country - Shoigu

22 minutes ago
 Fifth Kupol Spacecraft of Missile Attack Warning S ..

Fifth Kupol Spacecraft of Missile Attack Warning System Launched Into Space - Sh ..

26 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.