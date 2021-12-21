Russia Unaware of Proposals by France, Germany on Holding Normandy Format Meeting - Lavrov

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st December, 2021) Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said on Tuesday that he was not aware about the initiative of Berlin and Paris to hold a meeting again in the Normandy format.

"I have not heard such statements. But if they have made them and mentioned that the purpose of this initiative is to discuss the situation in Ukraine, then we would like to understand what exactly they are talking about. If we are talking about the implementation of the Minsk agreements, then we need to first draft the documents that will be brought to the next meeting of the Normandy format," Lavrov said at joint press conference after the meeting with Foreign Minister of Bosnia and Herzegovina Bisera Turkovich.

"So it seems that the purpose of this initiative is not to ensure that Kiev meets its obligations, which it continues to sabotage, but to try to dilute the Minsk agreements and make it easier for Kiev to evade what they signed and what was approved by the United Nations Security Council," he added.