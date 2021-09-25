Russia Unaware of UNSC Talks on Lifting Sanctions Against Taliban - Lavrov

Russia has no information about anyone in the UN Security Council proposing lifting sanctions on the Taliban (terrorist group, banned in Russia), Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said on Saturday

UNITED NATIONS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th September, 2021) Russia has no information about anyone in the UN Security Council proposing lifting sanctions on the Taliban (terrorist group, banned in Russia), Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said on Saturday.

"I have not heard that anyone in the UN Security Council raised the matter of it being necessary to discuss softening or lifting international sanctions during one of the upcoming meetings," Lavrov told a press conference on the sidelines of the UN General Assembly in New York.

"The current situation (sanctions) does not limit and impede our contacts with the Taliban. Moreover, the UNSC sanctions, the way they are formulated in the relevant resolutions, do not prohibit such contacts," he added.