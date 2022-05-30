UrduPoint.com

Russia, UNCTAD Discuss Efforts To Stabilize Global Food Market

Published May 30, 2022

Russian Deputy Prime Minister Andrei Belousov and and the head of UN's trade and development body UNCTAD, Rebeca Grynspan, met in Moscow on Monday to discuss food and fertilizer exports

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th May, 2022) Russian Deputy Prime Minister Andrei Belousov and and the head of UN's trade and development body UNCTAD, Rebeca Grynspan, met in Moscow on Monday to discuss food and fertilizer exports.

"The meeting focused on issues related to the export of Russian food products and fertilizers aimed at stabilizing global food markets," Belousov's office said in a statement.

Grynspan, whose agency assists developing countries, arrived in Russia at the request of UN chief Antonio Guterres, who warned in May that emerging economies could bear the brunt of soaring food prices.

Ukraine and Russia account for almost a third of the world's wheat and barley production and half of its sunflower oil. Russia and Belarus, both under Western sanctions, are two of the world's three biggest potash producers, which is key to making fertilizers.

