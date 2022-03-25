UrduPoint.com

Russia Under Most Severe Sanctions In History, More To Follow - Biden

Muhammad Irfan Published March 25, 2022 | 10:18 PM

Russia has been hit with the most severe sanctions in history and more will follow, US President Joe Biden said on Friday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th March, 2022) Russia has been hit with the most severe sanctions in history and more will follow, US President Joe Biden said on Friday.

Biden joined President Andrzej Duda in Poland where the officials met to discuss the situation in Ukraine and refugees in Poland.

"Most severe punishing sanctions in history ... the world economic sanctions (on Russia) have been imposed. And there's more that will come," Biden said.

On February 24, Russia launched a military operation in Ukraine after the breakaway republics of Donetsk and Luhansk appealed for help in defending themselves against Ukrainian provocations.

In response to Russia's operation, Western countries have rolled out a comprehensive sanctions campaign against Moscow, which includes airspace closures and restrictive measures targeting numerous Russian officials and entities, media, and financial institutions. Some foreign companies have suspended their Russian operations.

