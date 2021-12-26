Russia Understands Biden Cannot Just Cancel Sanctions - Kremlin Spokesman

PETROPAVLOVSK-KAMCHATSKIY (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th December, 2021) KAMCHATSKIY, Russia, December 26 (Sputnik) - Russia understands that US President Joe Biden cannot just cancel sanctions and they are likely to remain in place a long time, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said Sunday.

"Many procedures are codified, which means that a president can only act within the limits of laws and acts that were passed by the Congress. This (sanctions) is probably due to the political standoff between Republicans and Democrats, so the president cannot just up and cancel it all. And we understand it very well and are aware that we'll have to live a long while with these sanctions," Peskov told Rossiya 1 broadcaster.