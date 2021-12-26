UrduPoint.com

Russia Understands Biden Cannot Just Cancel Sanctions - Kremlin Spokesman

Umer Jamshaid 3 minutes ago Sun 26th December 2021 | 05:00 PM

Russia Understands Biden Cannot Just Cancel Sanctions - Kremlin Spokesman

PETROPAVLOVSK-KAMCHATSKIY (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th December, 2021) KAMCHATSKIY, Russia, December 26 (Sputnik) - Russia understands that US President Joe Biden cannot just cancel sanctions and they are likely to remain in place a long time, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said Sunday.

"Many procedures are codified, which means that a president can only act within the limits of laws and acts that were passed by the Congress. This (sanctions) is probably due to the political standoff between Republicans and Democrats, so the president cannot just up and cancel it all. And we understand it very well and are aware that we'll have to live a long while with these sanctions," Peskov told Rossiya 1 broadcaster.

Related Topics

Russia December Democrats Congress Sunday All

Recent Stories

RAK Ruler receives Israeli Ambassador

RAK Ruler receives Israeli Ambassador

33 minutes ago
 UAE announces 1,803 new COVID-19 cases, 618 recove ..

UAE announces 1,803 new COVID-19 cases, 618 recoveries, 2 deaths in last 24 hour ..

2 hours ago
 EAD holds internal tabletop exercise with relevant ..

EAD holds internal tabletop exercise with relevant sectors and divisions

2 hours ago
 UAE Research Programme for Rain Enhancement Scienc ..

UAE Research Programme for Rain Enhancement Science to announce fourth cycle awa ..

3 hours ago
 Anwar Gargash Diplomatic Academy hosts virtual tra ..

Anwar Gargash Diplomatic Academy hosts virtual training programme for Mauritania ..

3 hours ago
 India reports 6,987 new COVID cases, 162 deaths

India reports 6,987 new COVID cases, 162 deaths

4 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.