UrduPoint.com

Russia Understands Necessity To Support Mali's Defense Capabilities - Lavrov

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 44 seconds ago Thu 11th November 2021 | 04:36 PM

Russia Understands Necessity to Support Mali's Defense Capabilities - Lavrov

Russia understands the necessity to support Mali's defense capabilities amid increased terrorist activities in the country, Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said on Thursday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th November, 2021) Russia understands the necessity to support Mali's defense capabilities amid increased terrorist activities in the country, Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said on Thursday.

"We understand the need to strengthen the anti-terrorist potential of Mali.

As I said, we supply the appropriate equipment, weapons, ammunition. We will do everything to prevent threats to the statehood and territorial integrity of Mali," Lavrov told a press conference after his meeting with Malian Foreign Minister Abdoulaye Diop.

Related Topics

Terrorist Russia Mali

Recent Stories

Emirates Group announces half-year performance for ..

Emirates Group announces half-year performance for 2021-22

16 minutes ago
 Elderly man hit to death in sargodha

Elderly man hit to death in sargodha

47 seconds ago
 Secretary MNC visits ANF Headquarters

Secretary MNC visits ANF Headquarters

48 seconds ago
 Don't waste chance to save planet, pleads Pope Fra ..

Don't waste chance to save planet, pleads Pope Francis

5 minutes ago
 Youth gunned down in kasur

Youth gunned down in kasur

5 minutes ago
 PTI believes in rule of law, respects judiciary: Z ..

PTI believes in rule of law, respects judiciary: Zartaj Gul

7 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.