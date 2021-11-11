(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Russia understands the necessity to support Mali's defense capabilities amid increased terrorist activities in the country, Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said on Thursday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th November, 2021) Russia understands the necessity to support Mali's defense capabilities amid increased terrorist activities in the country, Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said on Thursday.

"We understand the need to strengthen the anti-terrorist potential of Mali.

As I said, we supply the appropriate equipment, weapons, ammunition. We will do everything to prevent threats to the statehood and territorial integrity of Mali," Lavrov told a press conference after his meeting with Malian Foreign Minister Abdoulaye Diop.