Russia Understands Need To Bring Yemen's STC Into National Peace Process - Spokesman

Tue 02nd February 2021 | 11:20 PM

Russia Understands Need to Bring Yemen's STC Into National Peace Process - Spokesman

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd February, 2021) Russia understands the need to bring Yemen's separatist Southern Transitional Council (STC) into the peace process between the internationally-recognized government and the Houthi rebels, STC spokesman, Ali Kathiri, told Sputnik on Tuesday.

An STC delegation arrived in Russia on Sunday after receiving a formal invitation from Moscow.

"This visit and our meeting with the Russian friends were positive and fruitful, they showed a great deal of understanding of our cause and the necessity of involving the South and the Transitional Council in the peace process. We are also pleased with the positive discussions that took place as well as the fruitful meeting," Kathiri said, adding that the STC members asked the Russian side to support them restoring their rights.

The spokesman did not rule out new visits to Russia in the future.

Yemen has been engulfed in an armed conflict between the government forces, led by Saudi-allied President Abdrabuh Mansour Hadi, and the rebel Houthi movement for several years. Peaceful settlement to the conflict has been hard to reach because of forces within the STC, who are seeking to secede from Yemen.

In mid-December, Hadi announced the creation of a new power-sharing government consisting of 24 ministers in line with the terms of the Riyadh peace deal concluded with the STC in November 2019.

