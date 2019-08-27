Russia understands Turkey's concerns over the security situation on the border with Syria, Russian President Vladimir Putin said Tuesday

"Turkey carries a heavy burden associated with refugees, we know this well, more than three million people.

By the way, the normalization of the situation in Syria leads to the return of many people to their homes. Three hundred thousand and more came from abroad and a million displaced persons inside returned to their homes," Putin told reporters after Russia-Turkey talks.

"But we understand Turkey's concern regarding the security of its southern borders, we believe that these are the legitimate interests of the republic," he said.