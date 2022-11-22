(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd November, 2022) Russia understands Turkey's security concerns related to the situation in Syria, but calls on all parties to avoid steps that could complicate the situation, Kremlni spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters.

"We understand and respect Turkey's concerns about ensuring its own security. We believe that this is Turkey's legitimate right," Peskov said, answering how the Kremlin treated the statement of Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan that the Russian side had allegedly failed to fulfill its obligation to "cleanse" the Syrian regions from Kurdish armed formations under the agreement of 2019.

Peskov noted that Russia calls on all parties "to refrain from steps that could lead to serious destabilization of the situation as a whole."

"It can boomerang back, further complicate the security situation," the Kremlin spokesman stressed.

Earlier, Russian presidential envoy for Syria Alexander Lavrentyev said that Moscow called on Ankara to show restraint in light of the strikes on Syrian territory, and tensions could not be allowed to escalate.