Russia Understands West Pressuring Africa Against St. Petersburg Summit - Deputy Minister

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published July 27, 2023 | 01:50 PM

ROME (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th July, 2023) Russia understands that Western countries have exerted pressure on African countries not to attend the second Russia-Africa Summit, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergey Vershinin said on Thursday.

"We fully understand that African countries were subjected to serious pressure on behalf of the Western capitals against participating in the summit and against any interaction with Russia. I think that our African partners understand the nature of things and how much they need this interaction with Russia," Vershinin told reporters.

The deputy minister also highlighted that many of his vis-a-vis during the UN food event in Rome from July 24-26 stressed the importance of the Russia-Africa Summit.

"It is not a coincidence, because when we talk about food security, about the need to help those struggling against hunger, we will think of African countries. And Russia's current and future actions in relations with these African countries are noted and highly appreciated," he said, adding that the summit will have a positive impact on Russian-African relations in many areas, not just food security.

The second Russia-Africa Summit and Economic and Humanitarian Forum is taking place in the Russian city of St. Petersburg from July 27-28. Summit participants are expected to sign a number of international and bilateral documents, the Kremlin said.

