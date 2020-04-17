Russia Understands Why China Considers Joining New Start Talks Impossible - Ryabkov

(@FahadShabbir)

Russia understands why China considers it impossible to join Russia and the United States in talks on the strategic arms reduction, Deputy Foreign Minister Sergey Ryabkov said Friday

Russia and the United States are parties to the Strategic Arms Reduction Treaty (New START), which is set to expire in 2021.

According to the deputy minister even laying out the issue of China's participation "is a giant political matter, a very complicated one."

"We respect and understand the logic of China in that it is not ready to join such talks," Ryabkov told Mezhdunarodnaya Zhizn magazine.

One of the factors is the fact that China has smaller arsenal of the arms in question that the Untied States and Russia, the deputy foreign minister said.