Russia, UNICEF Sign Memorandum Of Understanding - Foreign Ministry

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 1 minute ago Wed 18th September 2019 | 01:00 AM

Russia, UNICEF Sign Memorandum of Understanding - Foreign Ministry

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th September, 2019) Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov and UN Children's Fund (UNICEF) Executive Director Henrietta Fore have signed a memorandum of understanding between the government of Russia and UNICEF, the Russian Foreign Ministry said on Tuesday.

"The memorandum of understanding between the Russian government and UNICEF is aimed at elevating the cooperation between Russia and the Fund to a strategic level in areas of priority for Russia within the context of promoting development of the partner-states," the ministry said.

UNICEF is the leading UN agency for the development and protection of children's rights. It was established in 1946 and currently operates in more than 190 countries and territories. Its priority areas of work include emergency and humanitarian assistance to mothers and children in vulnerable environments, health protection, children's development and education.

