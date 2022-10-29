Russia Unlike Canada Understands Regional Peace Mutually Beneficial - Ambassador

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th October, 2022) Russia and Canada will never be allies, but Moscow, in contrast to Ottawa, understands the simple truth that regional peace and stability are mutually beneficial, Russian Ambassador to Canada Oleg Stepanov told Sputnik.

"We (Russia and Canada) do not have to entwine in love ecstasy, we will never be allies, but we (Russia) understand that peace and stability in our region are mutually beneficial. This, in my opinion, is some common truth for us, but not for them, apparently, at least not for the current cabinet," Stepanov said on Friday.

Russians, he added, do not judge Canadians by the actions of the political leadership. On the contrary, Russia sees Canada as its neighbor and wants the relations between the countries to be predictable.

As regards the situation in Ukraine, the members of the Canadian government today act as "temporary workers" who follow the philosophy - "after us the deluge," Stepanov said and added that such "workers" can destroy Russian-Canadian relations, complicate interpersonal relations between the two nations, and then leave their posts to continue working somewhere else and not even care of what they have done.

On Friday, Canada announced sanctions against 35 more Russian individuals, including Gazprom leaders, and six energy entities in a show of support for Ukraine.

On February 24, Russia launched a military operation in Ukraine after the breakaway republics of Donetsk and Luhansk appealed for help in defending themselves against Ukrainian provocations.

In response to Russia's operation, Western countries have rolled out a comprehensive sanctions campaign against Moscow, which includes airspace closures and restrictive measures targeting numerous Russian officials and entities, media, and financial institutions. Some foreign companies have decided to leave Russia altogether.