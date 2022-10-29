UrduPoint.com

Russia Unlike Canada Understands Regional Peace Mutually Beneficial - Ambassador

Muhammad Irfan Published October 29, 2022 | 04:30 AM

Russia Unlike Canada Understands Regional Peace Mutually Beneficial - Ambassador

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th October, 2022) Russia and Canada will never be allies, but Moscow, in contrast to Ottawa, understands the simple truth that regional peace and stability are mutually beneficial, Russian Ambassador to Canada Oleg Stepanov told Sputnik.

"We (Russia and Canada) do not have to entwine in love ecstasy, we will never be allies, but we (Russia) understand that peace and stability in our region are mutually beneficial. This, in my opinion, is some common truth for us, but not for them, apparently, at least not for the current cabinet," Stepanov said on Friday.

Russians, he added, do not judge Canadians by the actions of the political leadership. On the contrary, Russia sees Canada as its neighbor and wants the relations between the countries to be predictable.

As regards the situation in Ukraine, the members of the Canadian government today act as "temporary workers" who follow the philosophy - "after us the deluge," Stepanov said and added that such "workers" can destroy Russian-Canadian relations, complicate interpersonal relations between the two nations, and then leave their posts to continue working somewhere else and not even care of what they have done.

On Friday, Canada announced sanctions against 35 more Russian individuals, including Gazprom leaders, and six energy entities in a show of support for Ukraine.

On February 24, Russia launched a military operation in Ukraine after the breakaway republics of Donetsk and Luhansk appealed for help in defending themselves against Ukrainian provocations.

In response to Russia's operation, Western countries have rolled out a comprehensive sanctions campaign against Moscow, which includes airspace closures and restrictive measures targeting numerous Russian officials and entities, media, and financial institutions. Some foreign companies have decided to leave Russia altogether.

Related Topics

Ukraine Moscow Russia Canada Ottawa Luhansk Donetsk February Media Government Cabinet Love

Recent Stories

Protesters Interrupt Blinken Event in Canada With ..

Protesters Interrupt Blinken Event in Canada With Anti-War Slogans on Ukraine

4 hours ago
 What will Elon Musk's Twitter look like?

What will Elon Musk's Twitter look like?

4 hours ago
 Russian Embassy Sends Note to Swiss Ministry Over ..

Russian Embassy Sends Note to Swiss Ministry Over Orthodox Church Incident

4 hours ago
 Qatar summons German ambassador over minister's Wo ..

Qatar summons German ambassador over minister's World Cup comments

4 hours ago
 Efforts afoot to approve national sports' policy: ..

Efforts afoot to approve national sports' policy: Ehsan ur Rehman Mazari

4 hours ago
 Intruder attacks husband of top US Democrat with h ..

Intruder attacks husband of top US Democrat with hammer

4 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.