Russia Unlike US Does Everything To Stop War Crimes - Ambassador Antonov

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published March 26, 2022 | 07:50 AM

Russia Unlike US Does Everything to Stop War Crimes - Ambassador Antonov

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th March, 2022) Russia, unlike the United States, is doing everything to stop war crimes, Russian Ambassador to the US Anatoly Antonov said on Saturday.

"The Russian special operation aims to put an end to the long-lasting genocide of civilians in #Donbas and disarm neo-Nazis in #Ukraine. It's time to understand that our country, unlike the United States, is doing everything to stop war crimes," Antonov said, answering media questions, published by the Russian Embassy in the US on Telegram.

Commenting on the accusations by Under Secretary of State Victoria Nuland of the alleged responsibility of the leadership of Russia for the deaths of thousands of Ukrainians and Russian soldiers, the ambassador said that "such cynical rhetoric of the US Department of State representative is unacceptable.

"Washington should bring charges against itself for destroying cities and killing tens of thousands of people in #Yugoslavia, #Afghanistan, #Iraq, #Libya and #Syria. The countless atrocities that marked the path of the US-NATO armed interventions are not limited to the recent history," Antonov said.

