Russia, Unlike US, Does Not Have Intermediate-, Shorter-Range Missiles - Defense Ministry

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th September, 2019) Russia, unlike the United States, has not tested and does not have intermediate- and shorter-range missiles in service, the Russian Defense Ministry said in a statement Thursday.

"Russia has not tested and is not armed, unlike the United States, with intermediate- and shorter-range missiles," the ministry said.

It said Russia hoped to hear assurances from Western countries about unacceptability of deployment by the United States of its intermediate- and shorter-range missiles on their territories.

NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg told Euronews September 11 that Russia, in conditions of INF Treaty termination, was deploying nuclear capable missiles in Europe.