Russia, Unlike US, Does Not Have Intermediate-, Shorter-Range Missiles - Defense Ministry

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 1 minute ago Fri 13th September 2019 | 12:20 AM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th September, 2019) Russia, unlike the United States, has not tested and does not have intermediate- and shorter-range missiles in service, the Russian Defense Ministry said in a statement Thursday.

"Russia has not tested and is not armed, unlike the United States, with intermediate- and shorter-range missiles," the ministry said.

It said Russia hoped to hear assurances from Western countries about unacceptability of deployment by the United States of its intermediate- and shorter-range missiles on their territories.

NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg told Euronews September 11 that Russia, in conditions of INF Treaty termination, was deploying nuclear capable missiles in Europe.

More Stories From World

