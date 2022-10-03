Russia Unlike US Fighting for Safety of Homeland, Not Against 'Imaginary Threats' - Lavrov

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd October, 2022) Russia is not fighting with "imaginary threats" in foreign countries unlike the United States but is defending its national borders and the country's people from real dangers, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said on Monday.

"We are not responding to imaginary threats in distant countries. We are defending our borders, our homeland, and all of our people from the real genocide perpetrated by the descendants and followers of Nazi henchmen who have gone into the service of their overseas masters," Lavrov said at the Russian lower house's meeting on the ratification of the agreements on the accession of new territories to the country.

In this context, the Russian foreign minister recalled and condemned the West's fight against illusory security threats in other states.

"There were Yugoslavia, which the US and NATO tried to bomb into democracy, destroyed Iraq, where weapons of mass destruction have never been found, and Libya, plunged into chaos," Lavrov added.

Last Friday, Russian President Vladimir Putin and the heads of the Donetsk and Luhansk people's republic, as well as the Kherson and Zaporizhzhia regions signed agreements on the accession of the territories to Russia and the establishment of new subjects within the country. Now, after the ratification of the documents by Russia's lower house, the accession laws need to be approved by the upper house ” the Federation Council. The decision will be made at a meeting on October 4.