UrduPoint.com

Russia Unlike US Fighting For Safety Of Homeland, Not Against 'Imaginary Threats' - Lavrov

Umer Jamshaid Published October 03, 2022 | 06:10 PM

Russia Unlike US Fighting for Safety of Homeland, Not Against 'Imaginary Threats' - Lavrov

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd October, 2022) Russia is not fighting with "imaginary threats" in foreign countries unlike the United States but is defending its national borders and the country's people from real dangers, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said on Monday.

"We are not responding to imaginary threats in distant countries. We are defending our borders, our homeland, and all of our people from the real genocide perpetrated by the descendants and followers of Nazi henchmen who have gone into the service of their overseas masters," Lavrov said at the Russian lower house's meeting on the ratification of the agreements on the accession of new territories to the country.

In this context, the Russian foreign minister recalled and condemned the West's fight against illusory security threats in other states.

"There were Yugoslavia, which the US and NATO tried to bomb into democracy, destroyed Iraq, where weapons of mass destruction have never been found, and Libya, plunged into chaos," Lavrov added.

Last Friday, Russian President Vladimir Putin and the heads of the Donetsk and Luhansk people's republic, as well as the Kherson and Zaporizhzhia regions signed agreements on the accession of the territories to Russia and the establishment of new subjects within the country. Now, after the ratification of the documents by Russia's lower house, the accession laws need to be approved by the upper house ”  the Federation Council. The decision will be made at a meeting on October 4.

Related Topics

NATO Russia Democracy Iraq Vladimir Putin Kherson Luhansk Donetsk United States Libya October All From

Recent Stories

Dawid Malam thanks Pakistan for hosting T20I serie ..

Dawid Malam thanks Pakistan for hosting T20I series

8 minutes ago
 Lashari called me "Noori Nuts", says Hamza Ali Abb ..

Lashari called me "Noori Nuts", says Hamza Ali Abbasi

38 minutes ago
 Rupee continues to gain value against US dollar

Rupee continues to gain value against US dollar

1 hour ago
 IHC decides to discharge contempt notice against I ..

IHC decides to discharge contempt notice against Imran Khan

2 hours ago
 vivo Becomes the Official Sponsor and the Official ..

Vivo Becomes the Official Sponsor and the Official Smartphone of the FIFA World ..

2 hours ago
 Imran Khan challenges coalition govt to arrest him

Imran Khan challenges coalition govt to arrest him

4 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.