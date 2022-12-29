UrduPoint.com

Russia, Unlike US, Invites All African Countries To Summit - Foreign Minister Lavrov

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published December 29, 2022 | 05:20 AM

Russia, Unlike US, Invites All African Countries to Summit - Foreign Minister Lavrov

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th December, 2022) Russia invites all African countries to the Russia-Africa summit, unlike the United States, which did not invite several African countries to a similar summit, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said.

"Recently, the Americans hosted the US-Africa summit. And unlike us, who invited everyone to the first summit and invited everyone to the second in the middle of next year, the Americans were deciding on their own what Africa is as a geographical concept. Six or seven countries were not invited because the governments there had come to power illegally, not through elections," Lavrov said during the Big Game program on Russia's Channel One.

But in Ukraine in 2014, the government came to power "simply through a bloody coup," Lavrov recalled.

The US-Africa Summit was held in December and was attended by the heads of state and government of 49 African states, as well as a representative of the African Union. Mali, Burkina Faso, Guinea and Sudan, where coups had previously occurred - were not invited to the three-day event. The forum did not include Eritrea, with which the United States has no diplomatic relations. The leaders of Zimbabwe and South Africa earlier said they would not attend.

The first Russia-Africa summit was held in October 2019 in Sochi. The second summit is scheduled for July 2023 in St. Petersburg.

Related Topics

Africa Ukraine Russia Mali Sochi St. Petersburg Eritrea Burkina Faso South Africa United States Zimbabwe Sudan Guinea July October December 2019 Event All Government

Recent Stories

Construction industry contributed $186.8 bn to Ara ..

Construction industry contributed $186.8 bn to Arab GDPs in 2021

4 hours ago
 Abu Dhabi bourse closes higher driven by banking s ..

Abu Dhabi bourse closes higher driven by banking sector

4 hours ago
 5.7 magnitude earthquake in Kyrgyzstan

5.7 magnitude earthquake in Kyrgyzstan

4 hours ago
 Russia, Cuba Committed to Implement Agreements Rea ..

Russia, Cuba Committed to Implement Agreements Reached on November 19-22 - Kreml ..

5 hours ago
 Exxon's German, Dutch Affiliates Sue EU Over New W ..

Exxon's German, Dutch Affiliates Sue EU Over New Windfall Tax on Oil Firms - Sta ..

5 hours ago
 Russian, Cuban Presidents Discuss Joint Energy, In ..

Russian, Cuban Presidents Discuss Joint Energy, Industry Projects - Kremlin

5 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.