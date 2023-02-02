Russia Unlikely to Ask CSTO for Help in Special Operation in Ukraine in Future - Lavrov

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd February, 2023) Russia is unlikely to turn to the Collective Security Treaty Organization (CSTO) for help in the special operation in Ukraine in the future, because it does not see the need in terms of the equipment for the Russian armed forces, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said.

"I think that this will not necessarily take place in the future, because we do not see the need in terms of the equipment of our armed forces and the way they work in the area of the special military operation," Lavrov said in an interview with Rossiya 24 and RIA Novosti.