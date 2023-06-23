Russia Unlikely to Publish Data on Number of Nuclear Charges Supplied to Belarus- Diplomat

SOCHI (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd June, 2023) Russia does not plan to publish data on the number of nuclear charges that will be moved to Belarus, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergey Ryabkov said on Friday.

"I deeply doubt that this topic will generally become the subject of public discussion and exposure on our part.

I want to say that for decades the United States has been keeping its tactical nuclear weapons in a number of European countries and they never give exact numbers ” all these are some estimated parameters, some calculations of experts ... Why should we unilaterally declare something like that?" Ryabkov told reporters.