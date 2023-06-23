Open Menu

Russia Unlikely To Publish Data On Number Of Nuclear Charges Supplied To Belarus- Diplomat

Sumaira FH Published June 23, 2023 | 04:10 PM

Russia Unlikely to Publish Data on Number of Nuclear Charges Supplied to Belarus- Diplomat

SOCHI (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd June, 2023) Russia does not plan to publish data on the number of nuclear charges that will be moved to Belarus, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergey Ryabkov said on Friday.

"I deeply doubt that this topic will generally become the subject of public discussion and exposure on our part.

I want to say that for decades the United States has been keeping its tactical nuclear weapons in a number of European countries and they never give exact numbers ” all these are some estimated parameters, some calculations of experts ... Why should we unilaterally declare something like that?" Ryabkov told reporters.

Related Topics

Russia Nuclear Belarus United States All

Recent Stories

Abdulla Bin Zayed chairs Education and Human Resou ..

Abdulla Bin Zayed chairs Education and Human Resources Council meeting, affirms ..

31 seconds ago
 GCAA to host third ICAO Conference on Aviation and ..

GCAA to host third ICAO Conference on Aviation and Alternative Fuels

43 seconds ago
 Dubai Esports and Games Festival Day 2: Thrilling ..

Dubai Esports and Games Festival Day 2: Thrilling innovations, metaverse magic

52 seconds ago
 New Abu Dhabi Extreme Championship will revolution ..

New Abu Dhabi Extreme Championship will revolutionise combat sports

31 minutes ago
 PM asks Intâ€™l community to fulfill commitments a ..

PM asks Intâ€™l community to fulfill commitments at COP27 Conference in Sharm El ..

1 hour ago
 Malaysian delegation visits Sharjah Academy for As ..

Malaysian delegation visits Sharjah Academy for Astronomy

2 hours ago
Turkish Vice President visits Sheikh Zayed Grand M ..

Turkish Vice President visits Sheikh Zayed Grand Mosque

2 hours ago
 Al Ain Zoo welcomes visitors on Eid Al Adha

Al Ain Zoo welcomes visitors on Eid Al Adha

2 hours ago
 Paris hosts 'Power Our Planet' to highlight climat ..

Paris hosts 'Power Our Planet' to highlight climate change issue

3 hours ago
 U.S. Embassy Increases Diversity of Pakistanâ€™s E ..

U.S. Embassy Increases Diversity of Pakistanâ€™s Entrepreneurial Leaders

3 hours ago
 Naval Chief Addresses Participants Of Pnnaval Chie ..

Naval Chief Addresses Participants Of Pnnaval Chief Addresses Participants Of Pn ..

3 hours ago
 Pakistan Navy Ship Tippu Sultan Visits Sri Lanka

Pakistan Navy Ship Tippu Sultan Visits Sri Lanka

3 hours ago

More Stories From World