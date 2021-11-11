Russia Unrelated to PMC Contracts With Other Countries - Lavrov

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th November, 2021) Russian authorities have nothing to do with contracts between other countries and private military companies (PMC), Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said on Thursday.

"If these contracts are concluded with the legitimate governments of sovereign states, then I don't understand what can be seen as negative here?" Lavrov told a press conference after his meeting with Malian Foreign Minister Abdoulaye Diop, adding that Russia has "no relation to activities" of PMCs.

Lavrov also refuted claims that Russian PMCs operate in Mali.