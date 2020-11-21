UrduPoint.com
Russia Unsuccessfully Asks Poland To Assist Probe Of SS Division's Crimes - Investigator

Muhammad Irfan 1 minute ago Sat 21st November 2020 | 07:00 PM

Russia Unsuccessfully Asks Poland to Assist Probe of SS Division's Crimes - Investigator

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st November, 2020) The Russian Investigative Committee requested Poland to provide legal support in the investigation of the criminal case on the crimes committed by a Nazi SS Galicia Division during World War II, but has not received a reply yet, Vice-Chairman of the Russian Investigative Committee Alexander Fyodorov said on Saturday, addressing an international forum entitled 'The Lessons of Nuremberg.'

This year, the Russian Historical Society initiated a scientific and educational project dedicated to the 75th anniversary of the Nuremberg trials, which were held from November 20, 1945 to October 1, 1946.  On November 20-21, the society held a forum 'The Lessons of Nurenmberg' in the Museum of the Great Patriotic War in Moscow. The forum focused on the many Nazi criminals that escaped punishment after the war.

"You know the SS Division Galicia. Many crimes were committed by those, who served in this division, and they were Ukrainians.

As for now, we have submitted a request to Poland for international legal assistance in investigating a series of crimes committed by those, who served in the division... Much time passed, but, unfortunately, we have not received an answer from the Polish side yet," Fyodorov said.

The SS Division Galicia was a military unit comprised of more than 80,000 volunteers from the Ukrainian region of Galicia. The unit was established in 1943 to oppose the Soviet Union, which began to make major advances against Nazi Germany and its allies in the Great Patriotic War. In mid-1944, the division suffered heavy losses in the battle of Brody during a major Red Army offensive aimed to expel the Nazi forces from Ukraine and eastern Poland. The division's personnel has committed numerous atrocities on the territory of the Soviet Union and Poland.

