Russia Unsurprised by Reports of Redacted OPCW Account of Duma Attack - Envoy

HAGUE (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th November, 2019) Russia is not surprised by WikiLeaks' assertion that the Organization for the Prohibition of Chemical Weapons' (OPCW) report on the alleged April 2018 chemical attack in the Syrian city of Duma was seriously redacted and had misrepresented facts, Russian Envoy to OPCW Alexander Shulgin said on Tuesday, adding that Moscow knew from the start that the incident was a provocation.

On Saturday, whistleblowing website WikiLeaks published an email, sent by a member of an OPCW mission to Syria to his superiors, in which he voiced his "gravest" concerns over a redacted version of the report in question, which he co-authored. According to the OPCW employee, the document, which is understood to have been edited by the secretariat, misrepresented facts, omitted certain details and introduced "unintended bias," having "morphed into something quite different to what was originally drafted."

"Ahead of this OPCW Conference of the States Parties, the materials indicating that the OPCW mission's report on the so-called Duma chemical attack was falsified appeared in a number of media.

There is nothing new for us here ” we knew from the very beginning that this was a provocation," Shulgin said during the conference in The Hague.

Reports about an alleged chemical attack in Eastern Ghouta's Duma emerged on April 7, 2018. The European Union and United States promptly accused Damascus of being behind it, while the Syrian government denied any involvement. Syria and Russia, a close ally of the former, said that the attack was staged by local militants and the White Helmets group.

A week later, without waiting for the results of an international investigation, the United States, the United Kingdom and France hit what they called Syria's chemical weapons facilities with over 100 missiles in response to the reported attack.

After a significant delay, the OPCW finally arrived to the site to conduct a probe on April 21, 2018. It issued its final report on its investigation in March, in which the organization said that chlorine was "most likely" the chemical agent used in the incident but stopped short of apportioning blame.