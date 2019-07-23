Russia Unveils Concept of Collective Security in Persian Gulf

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd July, 2019) Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Mikhail Bogdanov on Tuesday presented the Russian concept of collective security in the Persian Gulf region to foreign diplomats accredited in Moscow, the Russian Foreign Ministry said.

"The main principles underlying the Concept are step-by-step approach, multilateralism and strict observance of international law, primarily the UN Charter and its Security Council's resolutions. The future strategic task outlined in the document is the creation of a mechanism of collective security and cooperation in the Persian Gulf region with the involvement on an equal basis of all the regional states," the ministry said in a statement.

According to the ministry, Bogdanov's presentation was designed to stimulate a constructive discussion of this topic with all interested partners.

"Russia is ready to continue such a dialogue both through official channels and through socio-political and expert circles," the statement said.