Russia Unwilling To Hold Talks With Tokyo On Fishing Near Kuril Islands - Ministry

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published January 29, 2023 | 08:20 AM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th January, 2023) Moscow has informed Tokyo that, due to anti-Russian measures taken by the Japanese government, Russia cannot agree on the holding of intergovernmental consultations on marine fishing cooperation in the area of the southern Kuril Islands, the Russian Foreign Ministry told Sputnik.

"In the context of the anti-Russian measures taken by the Japanese government, which obviously run counter to the spirit and letter of the 1998 agreement on strengthening and developing good neighborliness, the Russian side has informed Tokyo that it could not agree on holding intergovernmental consultations on the implementation of this agreement," the ministry said in a statement.

The ministry pointed out that relations between Russia and Japan have been deteriorating since the start of the special military operation in Ukraine and that the Japanese government has been introducing sanctions against Russia in violation of international law.

"To return to a normal dialogue, our Japanese neighbors should demonstrate basic respect for our country, a desire to straighten out bilateral relations," the ministry said, adding that this is something that has not been observed yet.

