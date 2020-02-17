Russia Updates Travel Advisory to Warn About Arbitrary Arrests in US

The Russian Foreign Ministry updated its travel advisory on Monday, warning travelers about a spat of arbitrary detentions in the United States and countries with which it has extradition deals

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th February, 2020) The Russian Foreign Ministry updated its travel advisory on Monday, warning travelers about a spat of arbitrary detentions in the United States and countries with which it has extradition deals.

"We would like again to warn compatriots going abroad about a risk of being persecuted by US law enforcement and intelligence agencies. This can happen both in the US and, at its request, in third countries," the statement reads.

Russia and the United States signed a treaty in 1999 that regulates mutual legal assistance in criminal matters, but coordination has been lapsing.

The ministry estimates that 53 Russians have been held in third countries on US warrants since 2008, six of them last year.

Those in US custody often face biased treatment from law enforcement officials and courts, as well as psychological pressure and inhumane detention conditions, the ministry warned. Russian diplomats do everything in their power to facilitate their return despite having two consular offices closed.