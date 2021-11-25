UrduPoint.com

Russia Upgrading MiG-31 Interceptors To Triple Their Combat Effectiveness - Manufacturer

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 1 minute ago Thu 25th November 2021 | 08:07 PM

Russia Upgrading MiG-31 Interceptors to Triple Their Combat Effectiveness - Manufacturer

The combat effectiveness of Russia's MiG-31 interceptors will triple after repair and upgrade, representatives of the Sokol aircraft plant reported to the Deputy Defense Minister Aleksey Krivoruchko

NIZHNY NOVGOROD (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th November, 2021) The combat effectiveness of Russia's MiG-31 interceptors will triple after repair and upgrade, representatives of the Sokol aircraft plant reported to the Deputy Defense Minister Aleksey Krivoruchko.

On Thursday, Krivoruchko, during a working trip to Nizhny Novgorod, visited the Sokol aircraft plant, where he examined the production facilities of the enterprise, checked the progress of repair and modernization of MiG-31 fighters, and also held a meeting on the implementation of the state defense order.

The overhaul makes it possible to achieve practically trouble-free operation of the aircraft in service, the plant's representative said.

"And the modernization, which is carried out with the complete replacement of on-board radio-electronic equipment with modern samples and provides for the use of modern aviation weapons, approximately triples the combat effectiveness of the aircraft," he said.

At present, the main task of the Sokol plant is overhaul with deep modernization of the MiG-31 interceptor fighters, which has been underway since 2007.

