Russia Upper Chamber May Study Bill on New Post of Security Council Deputy Chairman Jan 22

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th January, 2020) The upper chamber of the Russian parliament, the Federation Council, may consider the bill on creating the post of the deputy chairman of the Security Council on January 22, Frants Klintsevich, a member of the upper house security committee, told Sputnik on Friday.

On Wednesday, following the resignation of former Prime Minister Dmitry Medvedev and his cabinet, Russian President Vladimir Putin said he would create a new post of deputy chairman of the Security Council, adding that Medvedev would fit perfectly in this position. The lower house will consider the matter on January 20.

"Of course, we will not be late. If our colleagues manage to pass the bill promptly, early next week ... then we will be able to consider it at a session already on January 22," Klintsevich said.

He expressed the belief that the Federation Council would vote in favor of the bill.