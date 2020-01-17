UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Russia Upper Chamber May Study Bill On New Post Of Security Council Deputy Chairman Jan 22

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 1 minute ago Fri 17th January 2020 | 04:56 PM

Russia Upper Chamber May Study Bill on New Post of Security Council Deputy Chairman Jan 22

The upper chamber of the Russian parliament, the Federation Council, may consider the bill on creating the post of the deputy chairman of the Security Council on January 22, Frants Klintsevich, a member of the upper house security committee, told Sputnik on Friday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th January, 2020) The upper chamber of the Russian parliament, the Federation Council, may consider the bill on creating the post of the deputy chairman of the Security Council on January 22, Frants Klintsevich, a member of the upper house security committee, told Sputnik on Friday.

On Wednesday, following the resignation of former Prime Minister Dmitry Medvedev and his cabinet, Russian President Vladimir Putin said he would create a new post of deputy chairman of the Security Council, adding that Medvedev would fit perfectly in this position. The lower house will consider the matter on January 20.

"Of course, we will not be late. If our colleagues manage to pass the bill promptly, early next week ... then we will be able to consider it at a session already on January 22," Klintsevich said.

He expressed the belief that the Federation Council would vote in favor of the bill.

Related Topics

Prime Minister Russia Parliament Vote Vladimir Putin Chamber January May Post Cabinet

Recent Stories

Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) announces ticket pric ..

11 minutes ago

Student service centre opened at Govt College Wome ..

5 minutes ago

Caribbean Nations Likely to Surpass Paris Climate ..

5 minutes ago

LNA's Haftar Says to Sign Deal With GNA's Sarraj i ..

5 minutes ago

Clean and Green Campaign walk held

5 minutes ago

Troubled UK airline Flybe says seeking govt loan

11 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.