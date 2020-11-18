The Russian upper chamber's committees dealing with defense, international affairs and lawmaking have recommended that the upper chamber gives consent to President Vladimir Putin to use the armed forces in the peacekeeping operation in Nagorno-Karabakh, a source told Sputnik on Wednesday

Earlier in the day, upper house lawmaker Andrey Klishas explained to Sputnik that the Russian armed forces cannot make part of the peacekeeping contingent without the consent of the upper chamber (the Federation Council), since this is not an "urgent military situation" but a planned operation, set to last for years.

"The profile committees have held a closed meeting. They have made a decision to urge the chamber to allow the head of state to use the Russian armed forces abroad in connection with the peacekeeping operation in Nagorno-Karabakh," the source said.