UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Russia Upper House To Discuss Probe Into Foreign Meddling In Russian Local Elections Oct 8

Zeeshan Aziz (@imziishan) 6 minutes ago Tue 08th October 2019 | 12:00 PM

Russia Upper House to Discuss Probe Into Foreign Meddling in Russian Local Elections Oct 8

The Russian upper house's commission for protecting state sovereignty will discuss on October 8 the results of its investigation into foreign meddling in the country's local elections, held last month, the head of the commission, Andrei Klimov, said on Monday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th October, 2019) The Russian upper house's commission for protecting state sovereignty will discuss on October 8 the results of its investigation into foreign meddling in the country's local elections, held last month, the head of the commission, Andrei Klimov, said on Monday.

"We will draw conclusions of our monitoring of Russia's electoral campaign tomorrow, at a meeting of the commission," Klimov said.

According to Klimov, the commission's negative forecast has been confirmed.

"Our foreign opponents have used the elections as a pretext for shaking the political situation in Russia and organizing something similar to Hong Kong [protests] in our streets," Klimov said.

The lawmaker noted that the commission had registered many facts of foreign meddling in Russia's municipal elections.

The commission plans to prepare a comparative analysis of foreign meddling in Russia's 2018 and 2019 local elections by the end of the year, Klimov announced.

Lawmakers should conduct analysis of all the legislative and other possibilities to protect the country's sovereignty, Klimov said.

"There are still some weaknesses that we have to strengthen," he emphasized.

Related Topics

Russia Hong Kong October 2018 2019 All

Recent Stories

Huge financial support reaches Maulana Fazlur Rehm ..

16 minutes ago

Total of 13 People Injured in Explosion in Afghani ..

8 minutes ago

US Should Develop Dialogue With Those Who Will Sha ..

8 minutes ago

Azerbaijani Parliament May Elect New Prime Ministe ..

2 minutes ago

Cebu Pacific ups its AI game by introducing the al ..

52 minutes ago

'Dangerous nationalism' seriously threatens effort ..

2 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.