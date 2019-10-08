Russia Upper House to Discuss Probe Into Foreign Meddling in Russian Local Elections Oct 8

(@imziishan)

The Russian upper house's commission for protecting state sovereignty will discuss on October 8 the results of its investigation into foreign meddling in the country's local elections, held last month, the head of the commission, Andrei Klimov, said on Monday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th October, 2019) The Russian upper house's commission for protecting state sovereignty will discuss on October 8 the results of its investigation into foreign meddling in the country's local elections, held last month, the head of the commission, Andrei Klimov, said on Monday.

"We will draw conclusions of our monitoring of Russia's electoral campaign tomorrow, at a meeting of the commission," Klimov said.

According to Klimov, the commission's negative forecast has been confirmed.

"Our foreign opponents have used the elections as a pretext for shaking the political situation in Russia and organizing something similar to Hong Kong [protests] in our streets," Klimov said.

The lawmaker noted that the commission had registered many facts of foreign meddling in Russia's municipal elections.

The commission plans to prepare a comparative analysis of foreign meddling in Russia's 2018 and 2019 local elections by the end of the year, Klimov announced.

Lawmakers should conduct analysis of all the legislative and other possibilities to protect the country's sovereignty, Klimov said.

"There are still some weaknesses that we have to strengthen," he emphasized.