Russia Upper House to Further Use International Platforms for Vyshinsky Release - Lawmaker

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th July, 2019) The commission on information policy of the Russian parliament 's upper house (Federation Council) will continue to use various international platforms in order to make Ukraine release detained RIA Novosti Ukraine portal head Kirill Vyshinsky, the chairman of the commission Alexei Pushkov said on Wednesday.

On July 3, a district court in Kiev suspended hearings on the case of Vyshinsky until July 15 because prosecutors were unprepared.

"The Federation Council's commission on information policy will further demand еу release of Kirill Vyshinsky, using international platforms and bilateral relations. During my recent trip to Vienna, I raised the issue in talks with the OSCE secretary general and the Austrian Foreign Ministry's leadership. OSCE Secretary General Thomas Greminger admitted that it is important to free Vyshinsky," Pushkov wrote on his Twitter page.

Vyshinsky was detained in Kiev in May 2018 on suspicion of supporting the self-proclaimed Donetsk and Luhansk people's republics in the eastern Ukrainian region of Donbas and treason, and has been held in custody since then. Along with repeatedly prolonging the journalist's arrest, the court has also refused to move him from a detention facility to house arrest.

Russian President Vladimir Putin has said that Vyshinsky's arrest is politically motivated and demonstrates the former Ukrainian authorities' unacceptable policy of targeting journalists.

Harlem Desir, the representative on freedom of the media at the OSCE, has also expressed concern over Ukraine's actions toward Vyshinsky and called for the journalist's release, stressing that all OSCE members had pledged to create the necessary conditions to allow journalists to work freely.