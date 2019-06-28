UrduPoint.com
Russia Urged JCPOA Members To Protect Iran From US Sanctions - Ryabkov

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 2 minutes ago Fri 28th June 2019 | 10:19 PM

Russia urges all parties remaining in the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA) on the Iranian nuclear program to protect Iran from the negative impact of US sanctions, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergey Ryabkov said Friday

"We insistently urged all colleagues to take it all as our common cause.

We must create a kind of protective wall against the negative impact of American sanctions, from this destructive American radiation, which literally every week makes itself felt and continues to this day. Apparently we will deal with this further," Ryabkov told reporters after the meeting of the Joint Commission of the JCPOA in Vienna.

He said the JCPOA participants should be collectively responsible for the deal in conditions when the United States sharply increases sanctions pressure on Iran.

