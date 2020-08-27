UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Russia Urges Afghan Gov't To Speed Up Release Of Taliban Prisoners, Launch Peace Talks

Sumaira FH 2 minutes ago Thu 27th August 2020 | 07:44 PM

Russia Urges Afghan Gov't to Speed Up Release of Taliban Prisoners, Launch Peace Talks

The Russian ambassador to Afghanistan has held a series of meetings with the Afghan leadership, aiming to promote Moscow's call on Kabul to release the remaining Taliban prisoners and launch the intra-Afghan peace talks as soon as possible, Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said on Thursday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th August, 2020) The Russian ambassador to Afghanistan has held a series of meetings with the Afghan leadership, aiming to promote Moscow's call on Kabul to release the remaining Taliban prisoners and launch the intra-Afghan peace talks as soon as possible, Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said on Thursday.

"Over the past few days, the Russian ambassador to Afghanistan held a series of meetings, one of the goals of which was to encourage the Afghan leadership to launch the direct intra-Afghan peace talks as soon as possible," Zakharova told a briefing.

According to the spokeswoman, the Afghan government is still reluctant to release the remaining Taliban prisoners, as per the US-brokered peace deal with the radical movement, despite having a carte blanche from the Loya Jirga, a council of Afghan tribal leaders.

"We call on Kabul to complete the exchange of prisoners as soon as possible and engage in a direct dialogue with the armed opposition. We stress that any protraction of the launch of the intra-Afghan talks undermines the international effort for the settlement of the situation in Afghanistan and questions the Afghan authorities' commitment to the soonest possible achievement of peace," Zakharova said.

Related Topics

Taliban Afghanistan Kabul Exchange Jirga Moscow Russia From Government Opposition

Recent Stories

Hiking tracks in Galyat to be made more attractive ..

1 minute ago

Afghan Acting Foreign Minister Expects 'Big Progre ..

1 minute ago

Acting Afghan Foreign Minister Says More Taliban P ..

2 minutes ago

Minister attends passing-out ceremony of 242 Emerg ..

2 minutes ago

NHA to become self-sufficient through austerity,tr ..

4 minutes ago

Sheikha Fatima praises contribution of Emirati wom ..

1 hour ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.