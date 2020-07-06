UrduPoint.com
Russia Urges Against Hasty Conclusion On Explosion At Iranian Nuclear Facility

Faizan Hashmi 4 minutes ago Mon 06th July 2020 | 03:45 PM

Russia Urges Against Hasty Conclusion on Explosion at Iranian Nuclear Facility

Moscow is urging against any hasty conclusions on an explosion in Iran's nuclear facility Natanz, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergey Vershinin said Monday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th July, 2020) Moscow is urging against any hasty conclusions on an explosion in Iran's nuclear facility Natanz, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergey Vershinin said Monday.

The Iranian nuclear agency said Thursday that there was an incident at an uranium enrichment facility in Natanz, currently under construction. Local authorities said there was a fire.

There were reportedly no casualties and no radiation leaks. The New York times newspaper reported citing sources that Israel might be behind the explosion.

"These things need to be considered very carefully. I think the last thing you should do is to let your imagination run away with you, this is a very serious matter," Vershinin said, when asked to comment on the reports of Israel's possible involvement in the explosion.

