UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Russia Urges All Parties In Middle East To De-Escalate Tensions - Acting Envoy To UN

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 6 minutes ago Wed 21st August 2019 | 07:00 AM

Russia Urges All Parties in Middle East to De-Escalate Tensions - Acting Envoy to UN

UNITED NATIONS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st August, 2019) Moscow calls on all parties in the middle East to de-escalate tensions, Russia's Acting Permanent Representative to the United Nations Dmitry Polyanskiy said on Tuesday.

"We appeal to all parties to exercise restraint, to strive to achieve de-escalation and to settle problems politically and diplomatically. This means, above all, that there is a need to assuage ultimatums, sanctions and threats," he said at the UN Security Council meeting on the Middle East.

Commenting on the statement of US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo, Polyanskiy noted that the speech of the US representative was full of words with a negative connotation.

"'Challenges, deterrence, conflict, regime, limitations, restrictions, opposition, threats.' Only once did you use the word 'cooperation,' and this was in the context of a coalition against Iran. Not once did you use the word 'dialogue.' As we see it, those two words, those two notions, underpin any and all diplomatic efforts," Polyanskiy said.

According to the diplomat, Russia, as well as the majority of Middle East states, is not satisfied with the situation when calls for Iran to sit at the negotiating table are combined with direct provocations and severe sanctions.

"This is an approach that one could hardly justifiably expect a response from Iran," he said.

Tensions have escalated in the Persian Gulf over the past several months to a large extent around the standoff between Iran and the United States. A series of attacks on tankers in the Gulf of Oman and Strait of Hormuz have worsened the situation, with the United States and its allies placing the blame on Iran. Tehran has refuted all accusations.

In July, Russia unveiled to foreign diplomats in Moscow ” and later to the United Nations ” its new concept for security in the Persian Gulf in response to rising global tensions in and near the region. The Russian plan outlines a system of collaborative security measures that involve arms control, joint counterterrorism efforts and the removal of foreign military presence in the region.

On August 8, Polyanskiy called for creating an action group to assist the launching of an international conference on security and cooperation in the Persian Gulf.

Related Topics

United Nations Iran Moscow Russia Oman Tehran United States Middle East July August All From Opposition Mike Pompeo

Recent Stories

Islamic world being mobilized to raise voice again ..

7 hours ago

Flood in river Sutlej can affect 9 mauzas in distr ..

7 hours ago

PTI members attend workshop Understanding Pakistan ..

7 hours ago

UK Prime Minister Urges India to Resolve Kashmir D ..

7 hours ago

World Bank President to Meet With Zelensky on Augu ..

7 hours ago

Abu Dhabi seeking to be regional centre of Muay Th ..

8 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.