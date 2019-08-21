Russia Urges All Parties in Middle East to De-Escalate Tensions - Acting Envoy to UN

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

UNITED NATIONS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st August, 2019) Moscow calls on all parties in the middle East to de-escalate tensions, Russia's Acting Permanent Representative to the United Nations Dmitry Polyanskiy said on Tuesday.

"We appeal to all parties to exercise restraint, to strive to achieve de-escalation and to settle problems politically and diplomatically. This means, above all, that there is a need to assuage ultimatums, sanctions and threats," he said at the UN Security Council meeting on the Middle East.

Commenting on the statement of US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo, Polyanskiy noted that the speech of the US representative was full of words with a negative connotation.

"'Challenges, deterrence, conflict, regime, limitations, restrictions, opposition, threats.' Only once did you use the word 'cooperation,' and this was in the context of a coalition against Iran. Not once did you use the word 'dialogue.' As we see it, those two words, those two notions, underpin any and all diplomatic efforts," Polyanskiy said.

According to the diplomat, Russia, as well as the majority of Middle East states, is not satisfied with the situation when calls for Iran to sit at the negotiating table are combined with direct provocations and severe sanctions.

"This is an approach that one could hardly justifiably expect a response from Iran," he said.

Tensions have escalated in the Persian Gulf over the past several months to a large extent around the standoff between Iran and the United States. A series of attacks on tankers in the Gulf of Oman and Strait of Hormuz have worsened the situation, with the United States and its allies placing the blame on Iran. Tehran has refuted all accusations.

In July, Russia unveiled to foreign diplomats in Moscow ” and later to the United Nations ” its new concept for security in the Persian Gulf in response to rising global tensions in and near the region. The Russian plan outlines a system of collaborative security measures that involve arms control, joint counterterrorism efforts and the removal of foreign military presence in the region.

On August 8, Polyanskiy called for creating an action group to assist the launching of an international conference on security and cooperation in the Persian Gulf.