Russia Urges All Parties Not to Interfere in Libyan Elections - Diplomat

UNITED NATIONS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th April, 2022) Moscow urges international parties, interested in Libya not to interfere in the country's elections, Russia's Deputy Permanent Representative to the UN Gennady Kuzmin said on Thursday.

"We call on all parties not to interfere in elections in Libya. Its long-suffering people deserves a stable peace," Kuzmin said at the UN Security Council meeting.

The Russian diplomat accused NATO of using the case of former Libyan leader Muammar Gaddafi in the International Criminal Court (ICC) for "unprovoked military aggression" against the country in 2011.

"The Western countries committed gross violation of the UNSC Resolution 1973 provisions when they considered that the introduction of no-fly zone was the cart blanche for carpet bombings of sovereign and at the time prosperous Libya," Kuzmin said.

He also acknowledged that Libya continues suffering from the consequences of those actions until now.

The UN has facilitated peace efforts in Libya since the overthrow of Gaddafi in 2011, leaving the country split between the internationally recognized Government of National Accord and the rival Libyan National Army. The UN succeeded in bringing about a ceasefire and launching a political dialogue, which may now be compromised.