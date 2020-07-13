UrduPoint.com
Russia Urges Armenia, Azerbaijan To Cease Fire - Foreign Ministry

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 2 minutes ago Mon 13th July 2020 | 06:30 PM

Russia Urges Armenia, Azerbaijan to Cease Fire - Foreign Ministry

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th July, 2020) Russia Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov discussed the situation on the Azerbaijani-Armenian border with his Azerbaijani and Armenian counterparts and called on Baku and Yerevan to stop all hostilities, the Russian Foreign Ministry said Monday.

"The aggravation of the situation on the Azerbaijani-Armenian border was discussed. S. V.

Lavrov called on the two sides to immediately cease fire and show restraint given the commitments they have assumed and proposals of representatives of Russia, the US, and France, as co-chairs of Minsk group and personal representative of the acting OSCE chair," the ministry said.

Russia will continue acting as a mediator in its contacts with Baku and Yerevan, the ministry said.

