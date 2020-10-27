(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th October, 2020) Vyacheslav Volodin, the head of the Russian parliament's lower house, has urged the member states of BRICS to intensify the cooperation for health care amid the pandemic, as well as work toward ensuring the equality of all states in the United Nations and other international platforms.

Volodin spoke in his capacity as the chair of the 6th BRICS parliamentary forum, which began on Tuesday in a video conference format.

"We can see how the pandemic is becoming yet another sphere of political confrontation and unfair competition," Volodin said, adding that "In these conditions, it is important for us, within the framework of the parliamentary dimension, to work more actively on the implementation of decisions of our countries' leaders and to maintain a constant dialogue in order to bring cooperation to a new level."

The lawmaker stressed, in particular, the need to establish an early warning system among BRICS member states � Brazil, Russia, India, China and South Africa � and accelerate the implementation of the 2018 South African initiative for the establishment of a vaccine research and development center.

Another issue that Volodin raised with his BRICS colleagues was the importance of insuring that all states are given the right of cooperation on equals in international organizations which deal with such challenges of global significance as terrorism, illegal migration, drug trafficking and corruption.

"We need to work together to ensure equal cooperation of all states within the UN, international institutions and organizations," the Russian lawmaker said.

The theme of this year's forum is "BRICS Partnership for Global Stability, Shared Security and Innovative Growth." The participants are expected to discuss ways of improving the standards and quality of life in BRICS countries, including by conducting relevant legislative initiatives in their home countries.