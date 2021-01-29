Russia Urges Countries, UN to Cooperate in Repatriating Children in Conflict - Nebenzia

UNITED NATIONS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th January, 2021) Russian Permanent Representative to the United Nations Vassily Nebenzia on Friday called on the international community and UN agencies to closely cooperate in supporting the repatriation of children stranded in conflict zones.

Earlier in the day, the Permanent Mission of Russia to the United Nations, the Permanent Mission of Kazakhstan and the Office of Special Representative of the Secretary-General for Children and Armed Conflict convened an informal Security Council meeting on children in armed conflict.

"We call on the international community and the UN agencies to cooperate closely to support repatriation, and reintegration of children from conflict zones," Nebenzia said during the meeting.

The COVID-19 pandemic has exacerbated the already dire situation of children and their families in countries with ongoing hostilities, Nebeniza stated.

He stressed that UN member states have the duty under international law to repatriate their nationals and prevent children from becoming stateless.