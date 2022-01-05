Russia urges 'dialogue' not 'riots' in Kazakhstan

Russia on Wednesday urged "dialogue" in ex-Soviet Kazakhstan as unprecedented unrest spun out of control over an energy price increase in the Central Asian nation

Moscow, Jan 5 (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Jan, 2022 ) :Russia on Wednesday urged "dialogue" in ex-Soviet Kazakhstan as unprecedented unrest spun out of control over an energy price increase in the Central Asian nation.

"We support a peaceful solution to all problems within the legal and constitutional framework and through dialogue, not through street riots and violation of laws," Russia's foreign ministry said in a statement.