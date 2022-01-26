UrduPoint.com

Russia Urges ECHR To Recognize Absence Of Material Responsibility On Dutch MH17 Complaint

January 26, 2022

Russia's representative to the European Court of Human Rights (ECHR), Mikhail Vinogradov, called on the court on Wednesday to recognize the lack of liability of any party with respect to the material part of the complaint of the Netherlands in the MH17 plane crash case

STRASBOURG (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th January, 2022) Russia's representative to the European Court of Human Rights (ECHR), Mikhail Vinogradov, called on the court on Wednesday to recognize the lack of liability of any party with respect to the material part of the complaint of the Netherlands in the MH17 plane crash case.

The Russian envoy also called on the court to partially reject the Netherlands' complaint due to its filing after the deadline.

