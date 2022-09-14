UrduPoint.com

Russia Urges EU To Disclose Final Destination Of Ukrainian Grain Exports

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published September 14, 2022 | 03:40 PM

Russia Urges EU to Disclose Final Destination of Ukrainian Grain Exports

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th September, 2022) Russia is urging the European Union to disclose the final destination of grain exported from Ukraine under the Black Sea grain deal, Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said on Wednesday.

Russian President Vladimir Putin said last week that almost all the grain exported from Ukraine was sent not to developing countries but to the European Union.

"And if that is not true, then the deniers of reality should just publish the cargo secondary redistribution scheme. We are waiting," Zakharova said on Telegram, attaching data on vessel movements taken from the United Nations' website.

As of Monday, a significant number of ships have delivered grain to Spain, Italy and Greece, the data showed.

The Istanbul-based Joint Coordination Center said on Monday that only 28% of grain shipments from Ukraine went to low-income countries, while 44% went to high-income countries since the signing of the deal in July.

A spokesperson for the German economy ministry said on Wednesday that the Ukrainian grain first arrives in the EU and then gets distributed to third countries via European transport routes.

On July 22, Ukrainian and Russian representatives signed a deal brokered by Turkey and the United Nations in Istanbul. The series of documents lifted restrictions on supplies of Russian products for export and provided for Moscow's assistance in exporting Ukrainian grain.

Related Topics

United Nations Ukraine Moscow Russia Turkey German European Union Vladimir Putin Istanbul Spain Italy Greece July All From

Recent Stories

Federal, Provincial Govts working to provide relie ..

Federal, Provincial Govts working to provide relief to people in flood-affected ..

1 hour ago
 Ushna Shah gives important message to ‘men'

Ushna Shah gives important message to ‘men'

1 hour ago
 Iran wants close diplomatic ties with UAE

Iran wants close diplomatic ties with UAE

2 hours ago
 Pakistan v England T20Is - Schedule of media confe ..

Pakistan v England T20Is - Schedule of media conferences, training sessions and ..

3 hours ago
 OIC Secretary-General Meets President of the Europ ..

OIC Secretary-General Meets President of the European Council

3 hours ago
 In Support of Flood Victims, realme screened the F ..

In Support of Flood Victims, realme screened the Finale of Asia Cup 2022 at UCP ..

3 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.