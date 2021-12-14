Russia Urges EU to Stop Attempts to Interfere in Affairs of UN Member States - Zakharova

(@FahadShabbir)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th December, 2021) Russia calls on the European Union to stop attempts to interfere in the internal affairs of sovereign UN member states and start building interaction, Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said, commenting on the introduction of new unilateral restrictive measures against Russian citizens and organizations by the EU.

"We call on the European Union to stop attempts to interfere in the internal affairs of sovereign UN member states, to begin to build interaction with all members of the international community on the basis of equality and mutual respect.

Finally, to abandon all unilateral restrictive measures introduced outside the framework of international law," Zakharova said in a statement.

The European Union continues the practice of unilateral restrictions, illegitimate from an international legal point of view, the ministry noted. New sanctions have been introduced against eight Russian citizens and four organizations, groundlessly declared guilty of involvement in a certain private military company.

Russia reserves the right to respond to the unfriendly actions of the European Union, Zakharova said.